web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  10 Quotes Of Allama Iqbal That Will Certainly Move You

10 Quotes Of Allama Iqbal That Will Certainly Move You

Allama Iqbal, great poet-philosopher and active political leader, was born at Sialkot, Punjab, in 1877. He descended from a family of Kashmiri Brahmins, who had embraced Islam about 300 years earlier.

Iqbal received his early education in the traditional maktab. Later he joined the Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matriculation examination. In 1897, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore. Two years later, he secured his Masters Degree and was appointed in the Oriental College, Lahore, as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English. He later proceeded to Europe for higher studies. Having obtained a degree at Cambridge, he secured his doctorate at Munich and finally qualified as a barrister.

There are few quotes about the great leader which we decided to share with you, there’s no doubt that these will motivate you and leave you in awe.

1.

unnamed-23

2.

unnamed-22

3.

unnamed-20

4.

unnamed-21

5.

unnamed-19

6.

unnamed-24

7.

unnamed-26

8.

unnamed-27

9.

unnamed-25

10.

unnamed-32

 

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

4 Comments

  1. care facility
    December 15, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    Admiring the persistence you put into your site and
    in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once
    in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!

    I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  2. companion plants
    December 20, 2016 at 12:13 am

    Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to
    say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so!

    Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite
    great article.

  3. dodge ram computer issues
    December 22, 2016 at 7:32 am

    whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You recognize, lots of persons are
    hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.

  4. Annabelle
    December 24, 2016 at 5:25 pm

    Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this
    website daily, if so afterward you will absolutely take pleasant know-how.

Leave a Reply

© 2016 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.