10 Quotes Of Allama Iqbal That Will Certainly Move You

Allama Iqbal, great poet-philosopher and active political leader, was born at Sialkot, Punjab, in 1877. He descended from a family of Kashmiri Brahmins, who had embraced Islam about 300 years earlier.
Iqbal received his early education in the traditional maktab. Later he joined the Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matriculation examination. In 1897, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore. Two years later, he secured his Masters Degree and was appointed in the Oriental College, Lahore, as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English. He later proceeded to Europe for higher studies. Having obtained a degree at Cambridge, he secured his doctorate at Munich and finally qualified as a barrister.
There are few quotes about the great leader which we decided to share with you, there’s no doubt that these will motivate you and leave you in awe.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Admiring the persistence you put into your site and
in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once
in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Normally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to
say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite
great article.
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, lots of persons are
hunting around for this info, you can aid them greatly.
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this
website daily, if so afterward you will absolutely take pleasant know-how.