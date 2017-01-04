web analytics
10 Places in Pakistan that are breathtaking after snowfall

10 Places in Pakistan that are breathtaking after snowfall

Pakistan is graced with four seasons in a year. Winter typically begins in mid November and lasts till February end. There are plenty of breathtaking places in Pakistan to enjoy the winter season. During winter, heavy snow fall  does hit some areas of Pakistan – creating fascinating snowy landscapes. Every year people rush to these places to enjoy snowfall and tourism gets better.

We recommend you to visit these 10 places if you urge  pleasure of snowfall in Pakistan. Enjoy the snowfall with your loved ones and feel the awesomeness of winter along with some specially cooked traditional winter’s cuisine!

Hunza Valley: 

hunza

Gilgit:

gilgit

Chitral:

chitral

Kashmir:

kashmir

Parachinar:

parachinar

Quetta:

CHAMAN, PAKISTAN, DEC 09: Commuters pass through road while snow covered area after first heavy snowfall of winter season at Kozak Top in Chaman on Wednesday, December 09, 2015. (Matiullah Achakzai/PPI Images).

Skardu:

skardu-a-attractive-view-of-snow

Malam Jabba:

abbottabad_havelian_2804

Naran-Kaghan Valley:

snow-fall-in-naran-valley

Peer Chanasi – Muzzafarabad: 

peer-chanasi

 

 

 

Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha
Kinza Piracha

Kinza Piracha is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor at ARY Digital Network.

