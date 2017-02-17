10 Heart Touching Quotes That Explains Music Is Life

The blend of harmony and instruments and voice creates a surreal world when one needs in the life of commotion. Music is somehow a need of a human soul that soothes and calm minds of millions. A person needs a cooler and by inhaling the music the calm begins. Here are some inspirational quotes from the pioneers.



Quote 1: “Music is the art of prophets and the gift of God”. Martin Luther

Quote 2: “My music fights against the system that teaches to live & die”. Bob Marley

Quote 3: “Music is really driving my whole life” Ariana Grande

Quote 4: “Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy”. Ludwig van Beethoven

Quote 5: “Rock & roll music, if you like it, if you feel it, you can’t help but move to it, that’s what happens to me. I can’t help it”. Elvis Persley

Quote 6: “Music doesn’t lie. If there is something to be changed in this world , then it can only happen through music”. Jimi Hendrix

Quote 7: “Music at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it”. Stevie Wonder

Quote 8: “The key to longevity is to learn every aspect of music that you can”. Prince

Quote 9: “Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent”. Victor Hugo

Quote 10: ” If music be the food of love, play on”. William Shakespeare

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments