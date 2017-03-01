10 famous Pakistani celebrity sister couples makes us go “Aww”

We all love sister couples appearing on TV , so we have jotted some of the famous top 10 sister couples who happens to be popular on screen and shares pretty fellowship with each other.

Saboor and Sajal Ali: They are popular with their superb acting skills of melancholy and leans more towards diversity. great actresses.

About last night #mamabirthday #sabooraly #sajalaly A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Aug 21, 2016 at 11:28pm PDT

Aiman and Minal Khan: The power of twins is so electrifying so see, both the sisters are famous with their sweet and innocent looks.

My sister is so pretty ?????? A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:59am PST

Sarah and Noor Khan: You switch channels and will found them mesmerizing the audience with their beautiful eyes, Noor has started to appear in a few plays and both of the sisters are doing great.

A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan Official (@noor.kkhan) on Oct 24, 2016 at 1:43am PDT

Urwa and Mawra Hocane: they have gained so much fame in such a little time, we have watched them grow in acting skills and has groomed alot , Mawra is a takes top seat for “cry baby” roles and seems so real that it makes us emotional. Way to go girls.

Sanam and Zaib Chaudhry: Steaming sensual beauties, Zaib and Sanam are exquisite in drama industry, although Zaib has lessen her sights but Sanam has definitely taken over the stage. A multi-talented actress that marks its legacy through her work.

sister’s day out A post shared by Zaib Chaudhry (@zaib_chaudhry) on Feb 2, 2016 at 9:13am PST

Humaima and Dua Malik: Similar smiles definitely tells their bond as a sister couple, the cute love and strong sisterly affection they share is effortlessly beautiful. they share good chemistry of sisterhood.

Nothing like love of a sister #sister #humaimamalick #duamalik #mehendi #nAbila #tabassummughal A post shared by Dua Malik (@duamalik) on Apr 25, 2014 at 12:38am PDT

Alishba, Syra and Palwasha Yousuf: The trio is amazingly indulge in themselves and sets a true example of not being friendless cause you have your sister squad already.. Alishba is apparently managing her acting skills whereas the other two are less to be found on screen. Great sister squad.

#sisters #lovealways #alishbassurprisedinner #lotsofshadyness A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Sep 20, 2014 at 2:23pm PDT

Sanam and Sabreen Balouch: They have contributed immensely in drama world and are actively participating their efforts on screen, Sanam hosts morning show at Ary News and is active in making her audience fall in love.

Uffff ???? her cuteness ????????thanksh for being just the way you are, the best person i know ???????????? I just want you to know that i love you for so many,different reasons,your smile is the only thing which happened to mh life ????????????????so keep smiling bae These words came from the deep of my heart and i really hope that you’ll read this [email protected] A post shared by sanam baloch (@sanambalochlovers) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:37am PST

Sadia and Aliya Imam: They are seen mostly in morning shows and make it more exciting with their appearance, Sadia has done a huge number of serials on national level and is a well groomed actress of her time, however after settling down Imam sisters lean towards live shows.

Me with sister’s #Aliyaimam & #foziaimam at #aryzindagi #salamzindagi show A post shared by Sadia Imam (@sadiaimamofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:59am PST

Sana Nawaz and Rehana: They have done movies together however changed course towards drama serials. Sana can be seen in theatrical and live performances and Rehana is active in drama serials.

Missing u all???? A post shared by Sana???????????????????????????????????? (@sana_fakhar) on Jan 11, 2016 at 9:12am PST

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments