web analytics
[X] Close
Home  »  Blogs  »  10 Best Hairstyles for Summers

10 Best Hairstyles for Summers

The new season is welcomed as summers have already approached so worry no more of how to wear your hair everyday, at work , back to school or a lunch date. These hair styles will definitely ease your thinking process.

1. 2 Braids: its stylish and so “Kardashian”, so definitely trendy and good to go at any occasion.

Side Braid: when the weather is warm so its better to tie up the hair and creating a side braid with some chunks of hair out can add look that is not over the top.

Half tie Hair: this hair style is very hip these days and looks very cool, very quick and simple hairstyle.

#halftiehair #softwaves

A post shared by Ity Aggarwal Hair Stylist (@ity_aggarwal) on

Messy Bun: its easy, chic and very cool especially when the summers are around the corner , so best hair style to pick for the day.

High ponytail: when you have a bad hair day so pony tail is the best option to wear your hair with, this messy tail will create a nice look.

Faux-Hawk Braid with Ponytail: these days this style is very much owned by lots of girls , its unique and edgy and most of all very fashionable.

The fishtail pony. LOVE ???????????? Swipe ??

A post shared by The Fashion Feed (@thefashionfeed) on

Half up faux hawk: this hair style is very edgy and covers up all the scattered strands in one piece so definitely a right pick to play with your hair.

Side Boulder braid: it’s very classy as boulder braids can be worn in different angles such as sideways, ascending braid so it’s fun and can be done in many ways.
Braids GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Dutch Braid: it is beautiful to wear and looks very creative, so when the sun is scorched wear your hair in Dutch braid
Braids GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Braided bangs: And when you are tired of pinning up your bangs then braid them so that you can gain style and cooler effect simultaneously.
Braids GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Be Beautiful and feel beautiful 🙂
Kim Kardashian GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Please follow and like us:

Comments

comments

About Author

Abia Gill
Abia Gill

Abia Gill is a passionate writer. To her writing is a creativity that can develop a sense of rhythm and timing in story telling.

Related Posts

© 2017 Copyrights ARYDIGITAL.TV. All Rights Reserved.