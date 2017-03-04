10 Best dresses to pluck from Mahira Khan’s closet

The beautiful fairy faced Mahira Khan looks absolutely amazing in every dress she wears and somewhere we all want to make a replica out of it to look as good. The sense of style that she carries is amazingly elegant and is included in our cult-fave items, not to forget she digs for whites and beige colour tones that can only be pulled off by her.

So what we have done is just hunt down some of the dresses to show her unique and diversity sense of fashion. Definitely one would want to whip it out from Mahira’s closet.

Maroon Croptop w/ Sleek Skirt: it looks unique and very chic , so best for day to night event and ofcourse the orangy pointed heels are marvelously complimenting the dress.

Embrioded Uppar w/ Cuffed Trousers: looks very day time-ish and with no make up agenda her earrings are definitely adding semi formal look to the whole dress, i personally love the heels and the over all look so is fawn family.

Sleevless Frok w/ Shalwar: Its only her that pulls off the shalwar kurta tremendously without looking dull, so this next dress is totally intensifying the traditional local looks and can be worn with Khusa or Heels , these small pair of jhumkas are making the over all look so elegant and gorgeous.

Blazers w/ Dress Pantaloons: This one is totally edgy and so high fashion, especially with the half bun updo she is wearing is not over the top at all. The matching heels are quite exquisite.

Flared Gown: Very classy and elegant as it brings us to the next level of affection with her, She has very nicely carried the look and has done great justice with the dress over all.

Croptop w/ Floor Length Skirt: This plain 2 piece is actually illustrating the story of her success, as the plain clothe with some heavy blings in ears and side swept hairdo is the cherry on top. Absolutely a stunner.

White Pleated Shirt and Skinny Pants: This chic is in love with the whites and beige and fawn family, with this next dress her ivory heels are making the look even with no too much accessories and is perfect for a nashta party or even work as a matter of fact.

Embroidered Coatie Shalwar Kameez: The look is a reminisce of Atiqa Odho times when she introduced this coatie style with tied up bun and massive earrings, so after decades the fashion has reentered and how beautifully Mahira has carried is so satisfying.

Beige Shalwar Kurta: And she is again wearing beige tone, with pretty little Khusas , such a girly casual look and can be worn at nights with some bling on. Its simple but catchy and cute.

Half Bodied Flared Gown: This elegant gown with half bodied jewel embedded looks perfect for the red carpet, She has sensibly carried the dress by wearing her hair down , straight and sleek 🙂

